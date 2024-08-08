CGN Advisors LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance
XEMD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.59. 8,825 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.
BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF
The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
