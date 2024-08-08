Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Barclays

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s previous close.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.37. 1,340,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $231.47. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

