Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

GTLS opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

