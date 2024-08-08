Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $151.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

