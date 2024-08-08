Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.96

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.96 and last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 45608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Desjardins set a C$15.50 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -290.48%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Articles

