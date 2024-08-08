Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $203.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

