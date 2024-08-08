Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Trading Up 7.0 %
Insider Transactions at Chimera Investment
In other news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chimera Investment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.