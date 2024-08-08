Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,774. Chimera Investment has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

