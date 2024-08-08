Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,057.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 11,161,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,444,643. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

