CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.88 and last traded at C$9.88. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This is a positive change from CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile

