CIBC Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$97.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.
SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.29.
Stella-Jones Price Performance
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Stella-Jones
In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.
