Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.25. 405,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,287. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $142.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after acquiring an additional 486,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.