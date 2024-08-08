Citigroup Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.28.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,299,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.