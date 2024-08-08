Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 399,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 5,260,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,018,142. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

