Citigroup Increases Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $47.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CART traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $84,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,992,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,372,071.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,992,667 shares in the company, valued at $67,372,071.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $306,369.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 391,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

