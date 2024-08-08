Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

About Citizens

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

