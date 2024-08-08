Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $540.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

