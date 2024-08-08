Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.67. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 226,629 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 702,049 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

