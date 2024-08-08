Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of YOU traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 386,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 968.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

