Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Clear Secure updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Clear Secure Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:YOU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 3,845,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58.
Clear Secure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.
Insider Activity at Clear Secure
In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
