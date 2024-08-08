Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Clearfield to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.84 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

