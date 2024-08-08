Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $1,180,650.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $1,180,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,141.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cloudflare stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

