CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.59. 424,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,803. CME Group has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day moving average of $206.96.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,401 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

