CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $290.00

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 292.20 ($3.73), with a volume of 20800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.50 ($3.78).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
CML Microsystems Price Performance
CML Microsystems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $5.00. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,928.57%.
CML Microsystems Company Profile
CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.
