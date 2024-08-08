Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COGT. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ COGT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

