Comparing Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LM Funding America and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 232.79%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than LM Funding America.

This table compares LM Funding America and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -58.81% -24.61% -22.91% Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -483.86% -38.42%

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LM Funding America and Bitcoin Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $18.96 million 0.44 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.80 Bitcoin Depot $663.90 million 0.14 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.82

LM Funding America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LM Funding America beats Bitcoin Depot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

