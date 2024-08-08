Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.90 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Compound has a total market cap of $335.19 million and $31.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $40.01 or 0.00067190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,376,966 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,376,914.77311004 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.12656892 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $37,733,965.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

