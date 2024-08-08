comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. comScore updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

comScore Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of comScore stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,069. The company has a market cap of $38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

