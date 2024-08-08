Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 5% Higher

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 125,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 127,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.68.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.