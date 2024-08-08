Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5 million-$87.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.3 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 142,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,087. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $88.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

