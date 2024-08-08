Contrasting Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 4 0 3.00

PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 59.51%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prairie Operating and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million 64.11 -$79.08 million N/A N/A PHX Minerals $36.36 million 3.36 $13.92 million $0.11 29.64

PHX Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22% PHX Minerals 11.50% 3.90% 2.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

