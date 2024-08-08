Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $65,131,833. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

NYSE CRM traded up $9.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.12. 4,464,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $274.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

