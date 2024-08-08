Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 144,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,864. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

