Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPLF shares. Cormark raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total value of C$52,769.60. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPLF opened at C$11.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$885.80 million, a P/E ratio of -33.14, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of C$4.94 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

