Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $572.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

