Core Scientific’s (CORZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 4,536,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

