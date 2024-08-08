Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,040 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,332,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,459,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,280,000 after buying an additional 2,442,729 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 658,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

