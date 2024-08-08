Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.30

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 23216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

