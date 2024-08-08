Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $102.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00008508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00036336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

