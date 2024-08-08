Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crane NXT also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS.

Crane NXT Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CXT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 328,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

