Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.78.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CR
Crew Energy Stock Up 4.7 %
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crew Energy Company Profile
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.