Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.78.

TSE CR traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,532. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.61 and a 52 week high of C$6.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.35.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

