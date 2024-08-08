Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

CCRN traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,662. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

