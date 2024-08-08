CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

