Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,475 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.75. 3,750,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.