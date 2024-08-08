Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 11,899 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,442,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,702,203. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

