Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equifax by 72.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after acquiring an additional 633,887 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $154,667,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $278.80. 358,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,414. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average is $249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $288.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.