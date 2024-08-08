Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.05. The company had a trading volume of 513,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,695. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

