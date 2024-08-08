Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after buying an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $125,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $12.31 on Thursday, hitting $241.60. 753,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.82.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

