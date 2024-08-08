CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. 5,663,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,198,878. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

