CVA Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 211.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 232,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 972,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,363,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,555. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

