CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.92. 3,291,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.